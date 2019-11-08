WhatsApp adds Catalog shopping feature

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
Facebook Inc said on Thursday that is has launched a Catalog feature for its WhatsApp messaging app, building out the service's e-commerce tools as it moves slowly towards monetising the app.
Facebook bought Whatsapp in 2014 for $19 billion.
Facebook has been trying to boost revenue from higher-growth units like Instagram and Whatsapp, which has 1.5 billion users. The company's flagship News Feed product continues to draw big ad dollars, but is struggling to generate new users.
The move comes after Facebook added a shopping feature to Instagram in March that lets users click a “checkout” option on items tagged for sale and pay for them directly within the app.
The new WhatsApp tool stops short of that, as transactions still occur elsewhere. But small businesses, the main users of the free WhatsApp Business app, can now display a “mobile storefront” showcasing their wares with images and prices.
“We're opening commerce as a new chapter,” Amrit Pal, a product manager at WhatsApp, said.
“We hear from businesses every day that WhatsApp is where they meet their customers, rather than sending them to a website,” he added.
Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to shift the company's focus to private chats, adding bots and augmented reality tools in recent years to encourage businesses to communicate with consumers on its messaging services.
Facebook said last year that it would start charging businesses for sending marketing and customer service messages on WhatsApp at a fixed rate for confirmed delivery, ranging from 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message depending on the country.
More than 100 businesses are now using that paid product, according to a WhatsApp spokesman, while around 5 million use the free WhatsApp Business service. Facebook has not disclosed revenue from its business messaging efforts.
WhatsApp's Catalog feature is available for users in Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Britain and the United States (US) and will be rolled out around the world in the next few weeks, said the spokesman.
