WhatsApp begins testing in-app business directory

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
WhatsApp has started testing an in-app business directory feature. The WhatsApp business directory feature let’s users find relevant shops directly within the app. The test has been kicked off in São Paulo.
According to a FAQ posted by the platform, “The WhatsApp business directory is a fast, safe, and convenient way for WhatsApp users to find local shops, restaurants, and businesses without leaving WhatsApp.”
“I’m excited we’re starting to pilot a local business directory within @WhatsApp. This will help you find and contact local businesses, like your neighborhood coffee shop, florist, clothing store and more,” WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said on Twitter.
Also read: WhatsApp to let users enable end-to-end encrypted backups
Once it is accessible to them, users can find businesses nearby. Users can share a current location to look for businesses in the area, select a specific location or search without a location to look for businesses within their region.
Users can also select a business category that they would like to explore. “You can filter your search even more by tapping a sub-category in the REFINE RESULTS section of the list,” WhatsApp explained in a FAQ.
Users can tap on the name of the business within the search results to view their business description. They can also chat with the business or view their business profile. The Facebook-owned messaging platform will not log the details of the user’s location and what businesses they were browsing, it said.
“Like everything we do at WhatsApp, we’ve built this in a private way: we’re not logging your location or what businesses you browse,” Cathcart said.
Also read: Start-ups body slams FB’s contract staff reviewing WhatsApp ‘reported’ chats
The WhatsApp business directory is currently being tested. It is open to a selection of businesses in central São Paulo that sell goods and some local services, including food, retail, and education.
“Based on feedback from the people who try it over the next few months, we’ll look at expanding this service to other cities and other types of businesses available on WhatsApp,” Cathcart said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...