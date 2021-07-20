WhatsApp introduces 'joinable calls' feature for group calls

WhatsApp has launched a new joinable calls feature that lets users join group calls even after the call has started.

WhatsApp has launched the feature to further improve the group call experience amid its rising popularity.

Previously, users could only join a group call once when the call started. With joinable calls, users will now have the ability to join a group call, even after it’s started.

"Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp," the Facebook-owned messaging platform said in a blog post.

"Now, if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like," it further said.

Users can also drop off in the middle of a call and rejoin so long as the call is still ongoing.

The platform has also introduced a call info screen that will show users information about who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined.

If a user is unable to join a call and hits ‘ignore’ or drops off in the middle of that call, they can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp.

How it works

Users will receive a notification when someone invites them to join a group call. If they are unable to join, they can tap 'Ignore' and later open the call info screen and tap 'Join' to get on the call when convenient.

They can preview the call participants and other invitees from the call menu. While on the call, they can tap 'Open' to open the call info screen.

From there, they can add more participants using the 'Add participant' option or send a notification to people who've already been invited using the 'Ring' button on the screen.

WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants on a group call. Joinable calls have begun rolling out on the platform.