In a recent blog post, WhatsApp said that it has introduced a new feature where users can make their own stickers from Apple photo cutouts. WhatsApp for iOS 23.7.82 is compatible with the latest introduction, as per the company.

Also Read: WhatsApp, Lottie working to bring animated emojis to chat.

As seen in the above screenshot, or on the App store app description, the feature has already been rolled out for iOS 16 version.

Make custom stickers from Apple photo

Open an image in Apple photo.

Long-hold on the object you wish to turn into sticker.

Copy the selected object, and paste on a WhatsApp chat. Then tap on Send.

Tap on the same sticker to Add to Favourites in the sticker pack.

Also Read: WhatsApp rolls out new interface for screen lock.