WhatsApp launches Incubator programme to support organisations

Social networking platform WhatsApp on Monday has launched 'WhatsApp Incubator Programme (WIP)', an initiative that will support organisations in building digital solutions for a healthier future.
The programme aims to facilitate positive and measurable health outcomes at scale by leveraging the WhatsApp Business Platform, the company said in a statement.
The programme will identify 10 selected organisations tackling critical health issues. They will be guided through a design thinking-led process to build a deeper understanding and applicability of their WhatsApp-powered solution.
The selected organisations will be provided with technical support in order to design, prototype, and pilot their health use cases, it said.
Registrations for the programme are open for entrepreneurs, NGOs, start-ups, and any other organisations that have innovative ideas to tackle issues of general immunisation, mental health, maternal health and equitable access to healthcare to apply.
Participating organisations get the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, access on-ground ecosystems, receive support with impact measurement guidance, and a chance to network with funders to scale their use cases. The programme is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio.
The applications are now open until December 24, and a webinar will be hosted to address questions from keen applicants on December 14, WhatsApp said.
“Technology has been the most critical instrument in India's fight against Covid-19. During the pandemic we have seen several innovative use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform by government organisations, civic actors, city administrations, and many more NGOs, both large and small, across sectors and locations. We hope the WhatsApp Incubator Program brings forth more such innovative and unique solutions that will help solve India's healthcare needs," Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, said.
