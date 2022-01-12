WhatsApp may roll out global voice note player: Report

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp may roll out a global voice note player. This update allows users to listen to the voice message even if the chat window is closed.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp tracker, WhatsApp is rolling out a global voice note player which will enable a user to continue hearing a voice note, even when switched to another chat or window. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to listen to the voice record when a user stays in the concerned chat. Once they have closed the chat window, the user will not be able to listen to the voice notes.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, the voice note is played even when the user is not on the concerned chat. This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers, WABetainfo report added.

There is no official statement from WhatsApp regarding the update.

Earlier, WhatsApp has released a preview for the voice messages, where users can preview voice messages before they send it.