WhatsApp announced in a blog post that it is working to redesign the chat attachment menu and plans to bring the change with a future update.
WhatsApp also said that the redesigned version of the chat attachment menu is under development for the iOS platform but is available for Android.
The screenshot gives a glimpse of how the redesigned chat attachment menu would look. At present, WhatsApp for iOS displays the chat attachment menu as a vertical list by presenting an alert controller but, with the redesign, the company plans to implement a different attachment menu by bringing a row-based attachment menu in the future, where there is a certain number of attachment options per row.
