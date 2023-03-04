WhatsApp announced in a blog post that it is working to redesign the chat attachment menu and plans to bring the change with a future update.

WhatsApp also said that the redesigned version of the chat attachment menu is under development for the iOS platform but is available for Android.

Chat attachment menu

The screenshot gives a glimpse of how the redesigned chat attachment menu would look. At present, WhatsApp for iOS displays the chat attachment menu as a vertical list by presenting an alert controller but, with the redesign, the company plans to implement a different attachment menu by bringing a row-based attachment menu in the future, where there is a certain number of attachment options per row.