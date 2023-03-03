WhatsApp has started rolling out a new ‘report status updates’ feature to the beta version for Android, as per Wabetainfo blogpost. The instant messaging app is rolling out the feature in an effort to curb violation of privacy or any terms of service violation.

As shown in the screenshot, the feature is enabled for WhatsApp accounts when a new “report” action within the status options appear. When you report a status update, it will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons. If it violates their Terms of Service, the account may be suspended from using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp also clarified a few things regarding the feature.

The feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption like messages and calls.

A similar report feature is not so unusual as other instant messaging apps have similar report features to keep the platform and users safe.