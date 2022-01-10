WhatsApp to revamp chat list design and add advanced search filters: Report

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, is planning to revamp the contact page by removing the ‘Broadcast List’ and the ‘New Group’ rows from the chat list. This update is being done to improve the design of the chat list page.
According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetainfo, WhatsApp, in a future update, is planning to remove the Broadcast lists and the New Group lists from the chat list page.
The Broadcast list will be moved to the contact list page, which will be available when the user clicks on the start a new chat button.
In a screenshot shared by the WABetainfo, the current update has both Broadcast list and New Group list in the same page, but in the future update the Broadcast list and New Group list is moved to the contact page, with the broadcast list on the top left corner.
The report also added that due to the User Interface being in the development stage, WhatsApp may change plans before the release of this update.
Earlier, the WABetainfo also released a report saying that WhatsApp is enabling advanced search filters for businesses in Android and iOS. The feature will be only available for WhatsApp businesses.
The feature is said to allow the users to search precisely in the chatbox, and can also filter the chats and messages. A user will be able to see these three options: contacts, non-contacts and unread, when this update is enabled. This feature will be introduced for both Android and iOS, the report added.
There is no official information from WhatsApp regarding the updates.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...