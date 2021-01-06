WhatsApp to update terms of service, privacy policy from February 8

WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policies which will take effect on February 8. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has started to notify users regarding the change.

As previously reported by WABetaInfo, users will be required to agree to the new terms in order to continue using the service.

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” reads the notification from WhatsApp.

“By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Center if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information,” it addsed

The new changes includes new information about the information that the service collects, details on how businesses can use Facebook and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products.

“Our Services have optional features which, if used by you, require us to collect additional information to provide such features. You will be notified of such collection, as appropriate. If you choose not to provide the information needed to use a feature, you will be unable to use the feature,” it said.

Transactions And Payments Data

The new privacy policy also includes a new ‘Transactions And Payments Data’ section under the ‘Information you Provide’ section that is not included in the previous version of the policy dated July 20, 2020.

The policy also includes new details on WhatsApp’s communication with businesses.

“Businesses you interact with using our Services may provide us with information about their interactions with you. We require each of these businesses to act in accordance with applicable law when providing any information to us,” WhatsApp’s privacy policy reads.

Third-party services

Under the third-party services section, WhatsApp has also added more information about how it partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products.

“We allow you to use our services in connection with third-party services and Facebook Company products. If you use our services with such third-party services or Facebook Company products, we may receive information about you from them,” it said.

According to WhatsApp, “The Facebook Company Products are, together, the Facebook Products and other products provided by the Facebook Companies that are subject to a separate, stand-alone terms of service and privacy policy, including the WhatsApp, Oculus Products (when using an Oculus account), and CrowdTangle websites, products, or apps.”