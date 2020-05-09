Windows 10 May 2020 update likely to release between May 26-28

Microsoft has revealed that it plans to deliver a feature update (May 2020 Update) between May 26 and May 28, said a report in Windows Latest.

Microsoft has already wrapped the development on the Windows 10 May 2020 Update and has begun delivering the final bits to the Release Preview ring of the Insider beta testing program.

The Windows 10 Update scheduled for May 2020 will come with the most significant changes in Cortana, Windows Search, performance, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and enhanced support for multi-monitor configurations

According to the timeframe given by Windows, May 2020 Update will likely be released on May 26, 27, or 28th. The schedule is subjected to change if a critical issue is discovered before the public rollout of the update.

However, Microsoft has not officially declared when the final update will be available for the public. According to the rumor mill, Microsoft might drop the May update on May 28, 2020.

the Windows Latest report disclosed that Windows 10 Update scheduled for May 2020 will be released to OEMs and consumers with May Patch Tuesday security fixes. Additional servicing updates for Windows 10 May 2020 Update could be released in June or July if new issues are reported.