WinZO raises $5 million in Series A funding led by Kalaari, Hike

WinZO, a New Delhi-based e-sports platform, has raised $5 million in Series A funding early this year, led by Kalaari Capital and Indian tech unicorn Hike.

The company, founded in 2018 by ZO Rooms founders Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore, provides e-sports with monetary benefits.

The company offers games of skill such as carrom, cricket, 8-ball pool, Sniper 3D, Bubble Shooter, Fruit Samurai and trivia-based games, which were acquired from developers and studios from across the world, the company said in a statement.

“WinZO’s team has achieved a strong product market fit and is all set to disrupt the vernacular entertainment space. We had led the company’s seed round early last year, and are highly impressed with the team’s growth trajectory and strong execution,” Rahul Garg, Principal at Kalaari Capital said.

Since its inception, WinZO has grown to more than 7 million registered users, with average users spending more than 55 minutes on the app every day.

“Gaming to us has always been a new, bite-sized source of entertainment for the masses. As we unbundle Hike, we think of our investment in WinZO and its stellar team as a strong bet in the segment. WinZO’s deep understanding of the market has enabled them to build a unique product in this space and we’re excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth,” Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO at Hike said.