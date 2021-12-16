Wipro acquires US-based LeanSwift Solutions

Wipro Ltd announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, US-headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

LeanSwift has development offices across US, Sweden and India and its portfolio of clients span multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, chemicals, fashion, and food & beverages. Their core business is providing consulting, business solutions, and technical services to customers in the Infor space.

Wipro said that the acquisition aligns with company’s strategy to invest and expand its cloud transformation business through Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President – Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s deep domain capabilities and integrated cloud portfolio under Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, combined with LeanSwift’s strong Infor credentials, brings a unique value proposition for our customers to drive digital transformation based on Infor’s industry cloud platforms. This acquisition will establish a strong, industry-focused Infor Practice that will help us win large deals in the Cloud ERP space.”

Anise Madh, Chief Executive Officer, LeanSwift said, “Over the last 10 years, LeanSwift has gathered deep functional and technical expertise working across the globe for various customers. We have built value-added products and carved a niche for ourselves in the industry as an Infor services specialist. Our complementary capabilities and shared vision will drive change in the industries that we serve, find new growth opportunities for our employees, and help our clients realize value.”

Paul Krebs, CIO, and Chief Transformation Officer, Koch Industries said, “Wipro has been one of our strategic partners in our transformation journey leveraging Infor CloudSuite products. I am pleased to learn about their continued investment in the Infor Cloud space. It showcases Wipro’s commitment towards strengthening their Infor capabilities and thereby serving their and Infor’s customers better.”

Deanna Gibbs Lanier, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Growth and Partnerships, Infor said, “We look forward to fostering a stronger relationship with Wipro to grow Infor’s presence in the enterprise cloud business, more precisely in manufacturing and distribution industries.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of the quarter ending March 31.