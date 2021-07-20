Info-tech

Wipro arm exits Israeli company for $19.17 mn

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on July 20, 2021

Wipro Ventures sold off a 20 per cent stake in IntSights Cyber Intelligence.

Wipro on Tuesday said it has sold off around 20 per cent stake in IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd for $19.17 million. It had invested around $4.21 million in the cyber threat intelligence service provider to buy a minority stake of less than 20 per cent during 2016-19.

A statement from the company said this investment was made through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro. The IT major exited the company following the recently announced acquisition of IntSights by Rapid7, Inc.

Published on July 20, 2021

