Wipro opens Digital Product testing lab in Hyderabad

Facts and figures
Wipro Limited has launched a global Digital Product Compliance lab here to offer integrated digital product testing services. The lab is a part of TarangLabs, Wipro’s independent product qualification and compliance laboratory.
It is equipped with testing capabilities for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), safety, environment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, shock and vibration, noise, material, calibration and medical devices.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Government of Telangana), who inaugurated the space, said the lab would a boost for Make-in-Telangana initiative of the state government.
“The new lab, which has a key focus on security, is equipped with cutting-edge environment chambers designed to simulate harsh environments to test products. It also features a state-of-the-art facility for Wi-Fi devices,” Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Industrial and Engineering Services) of Wipro Limited, said.
The 10,000-square feet facility ensures compliance with international standards for ‘reliability, safety and security’ for customers in various verticals such as automotive, defence, consumer electronics, aerospace and telecom.
Tarang Labs also offers consultancy services for standards compliance, certification testing, pre-certification testing and interoperability and is the only lab in South East Asia qualified to certify Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock has been ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...