Wipro opens Digital Product testing lab in Hyderabad

Wipro Limited has launched a global Digital Product Compliance lab here to offer integrated digital product testing services. The lab is a part of TarangLabs, Wipro’s independent product qualification and compliance laboratory.

It is equipped with testing capabilities for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), safety, environment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, shock and vibration, noise, material, calibration and medical devices.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Government of Telangana), who inaugurated the space, said the lab would a boost for Make-in-Telangana initiative of the state government.

“The new lab, which has a key focus on security, is equipped with cutting-edge environment chambers designed to simulate harsh environments to test products. It also features a state-of-the-art facility for Wi-Fi devices,” Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Industrial and Engineering Services) of Wipro Limited, said.

The 10,000-square feet facility ensures compliance with international standards for ‘reliability, safety and security’ for customers in various verticals such as automotive, defence, consumer electronics, aerospace and telecom.

Tarang Labs also offers consultancy services for standards compliance, certification testing, pre-certification testing and interoperability and is the only lab in South East Asia qualified to certify Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.