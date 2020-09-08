Wipro plans digital hub in Düsseldorf; ties ups with German institutions

Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to set up a digital innovation hub in Düsseldorf, Germany. The proposed hub will serve as Wipro’s flagship centre in Europe and will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enable organisations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities.

A press statement from the company said Wipro will also collaborate with institutions and universities in the North Rhine-Westphalia state to develop tailored programmes and career opportunities for young graduates in advanced digital skills and technologies. The hub will aim to galvanise the adoption of new skills and technologies by companies to innovate and re-imagine their products and services, improve operationally efficiencies, and drive customer and employee delight, thereby transforming their ability to compete and thrive in the market.

Andreas Pinkwart, State Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: “Our state is already a leading region in areas such as telecommunications, cybersecurity and smart manufacturing. With the establishment of the Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Wipro is now expanding its successful business here.”

Talent pool

“With the establishment of Wipro's Innovation Hub, Düsseldorf has finally become the leading location for Indian IT companies in Germany. Nowhere else do Indian IT companies reach a greater customer potential and a better talent pool than in the Düsseldorf region,” said Thomas Geisel, Mayor of Düsseldorf.

“Wipro has built significant expertise around such digital hubs/pods globally. Germany is an attractive destination for worldclass talent and innovation. This hub will serve and be relevant to multiple industry segments,” said Barath Narayanan SS, Head, Continental Europe, Wipro.