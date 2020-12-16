Info-tech

Wistron revises estimated loss due to vandalisation to ₹50 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has assured strictest action would be taken against the wrongdoers

Wistron Corp is learnt to have revised its earlier estimated losses from vandalisation of its plant near Bangalore to about ₹50 crore from the previous figure of ₹437 crore.

Wistron Corp, which makes iPhone mobile phones for the US-based Apple Inc had in its FIR with the local police, had estimated the losses at ₹437 crore. The FIR was also filed against 7,000 people including 5,000 of its contract workers and 2,000 that did not work at the plant. At present, 12,000 people are employed at Wistron Corp, of which 1,200 are permanent while the rest are on contract.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government said it is working closely with the Wistron management to ensure that their plant which makes iPhone mobile phones for Apple Inc restarts its operations soon.

"We are deeply disturbed over the events that happened at the Wistron factory premises recently at Narasapura Industrial Area, Kolar. We strongly condemn the violence that took place in the plant premises. Police investigations are going on, and strictest action would be taken against the wrongdoers," a Government statement said. It said it is working closely with Wistron Management to ensure that the plant is restarted, and the genuine grievances of the workers are addressed.

"Wistron is a very important project and a flag bearer of India’s ambitions to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing. The State Government is committed to its success and business continuity. The State administration will provide security and safety of the project, the employees and the property," the statement said.

Published on December 16, 2020
crime, law and justice
Karnataka
