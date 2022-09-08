With R&D in focus, Atlassian to hire 1,500 employees by FY24

Software company, Atlassian Corporation Plc, will hire 1,500 employees by the end of FY24. The move is aimed at helping the company to scale locally.

The hiring will have an R&D focus, with roles across engineering, product, and design, among others. As it has a flexible work policy, it plans to hire people from across the country.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO, Atlassian said, “India’s tech talent is world-class, and we want to hire the smartest technical minds across the country. India has become home to our fastest-growing R&D site globally, and our doors are now open to talent across all of India.”

As part its growth plans, the company has set a long-term growth goal of becoming a $10 billion business, alongside growing its global workforce to over 25,000 by FY26. To achieve this, the three growth markets that the company is doubling include agile and DevOps, ITSM, and work management.

The company works with global companies like Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon and Dropbox. In India, its customers include Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart, among others. Currently, it employs more than 1,400 people at its R&D centre in Bengaluru and has had a local presence in India since 2018.