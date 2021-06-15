With unlimited data plans, RJio may be testing waters for tariff hike: analysts

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), launching new unlimited plans could probably be testing waters for a tariff increase.
With a combination of higher prices and lower data allowances, the new plans appear to be an attempt to increase tariffs. But with existing plans in place the immediate impact is likely be limited, brokerage firm UBS said in a report.
“Moreover, the current data usage of 13 GB per month is lower than both new and existing plans, limiting any meaningful immediate upgrades, in our view. We believe RJio could be testing market appetite for such changes and the possibility that daily data limit plans are eventually removed or altered cannot be ruled out,” it added.
On June 11, the company had launched new tariff plans starting at ₹127.
The company had launched new ‘Jio Freedom’ plans that have no daily data allowance but instead a total data quota available through the validity of the plan. The validities range from 15 to 365 days, with ‘unlimited’ daily allowance.
Since RJio's entry in 2016, these are the first set of plans without daily data limits.
According to CLSA, RJio’s new plans are unlikely to boost average revenue per user (a key financial metric for a telecom firm).
Comparing RJio’s pre-paid plans to incumbents reveal it still offers lowest rates in 15 days and even in 28 days RJio is at 20 per cent discount to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, in popular longer duration bundled (voice + data) pre-paid plan of ₹399 for 56 days 1.5 GB per day, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tariffs are comparable to RJio, CLSA said.
Even in other popular 84 days 1.5 GB per day long duration plan, incumbents tariffs are at low 7 per cent premium to Jio, hence incumbents will unlikely be impacted by RJio's new offers.
According to IIFL Securities, RJio (in RIL’s annual report) indicated transition of 300 million 2G users to 4G in the next 12-18 months.
“In our view, the timeline looks aggressive and the progress will hinge on the handset pricing and pack pricing of the Jio-Google smartphone,” it said.
RIL mentions that more than 250 million people in India have RJio as the only provider of broadband services. With Bharti’s 95.5 per cent coverage and Jio’s 99 per cent coverage, the 250 million extra households that can be served by Jio look fairly high and suggest that the definition of coverage is quite opaque, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...