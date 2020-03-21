Work from home: Jio revises 4G data vouchers, users to get double the high-speed data

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
In a bid to help its users working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, Reliance Jio has upgraded its 4G data vouchers offering double the high-speed data along with more non-Jio calling minutes.
The company saidit had revised its add-on vouchers, making them more affordable. As the requirement for data grows, Jio wanted to ensure that its users have access to abundant and affordable data connectivity, a Times of India report said.
Jio has revised all its add-on pre-paid data vouchers, except for the ₹251 plan.
According to the revised plans, users would have access to 800MB of 4G data and 75 free Jio to non-Jio calling minutes for ₹11, as against access to 400MB data at that price. Under the ₹21 plan, users would get 2GB data as compared to 1GB earlier, and 200 non-Jio calling minutes. The ₹51 plan provides 6GB of 4G data, as against 3GB earlier, with 500 calling minutes to non-Jio numbers, while the ₹101 plan provides 12GB data against 6GB earlier, with 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes.
The revised prepaid vouchers are meant for Jio users with existing plans linked to their Jio numbers. These are additional data plans that can be purchased by users once they exhaust their existing prepaid plans to avoid paying Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) of 6 paise per minute. Jio will start using the quote provided by the voucher once the calling minutes from the existing plans are used up.
As more employees work from home to curb the spread of the virus, tech giants have also pitched in to ensure a smooth transition.
Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco and Zoho are offering free access to their premium remote collaboration services for a limited time, amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 2,00,000 people across the globe.
