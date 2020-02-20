Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India

Xiaomi, a China-based electric company, has launched its much-awaited electric tooth-brush – Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 and is available under the Mi crowdfunding program. With this, Xiaomi takes its first step into the smart home ecosystem.

Xiaomi intends to get funds for 1000 units so that it can commence deliveries to retail outlets from March 10. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has been priced at ₹1,299, India Today reported.

The Indian version of the electric toothbrush does not have smart features like oral hygiene data or app connectivity, unlike the model Xiaomi sells in Spain. However, T300 will have features that users may find in other electric toothbrushes. The brush has a classic minimalist design and is available only in white colour.

The toothbrush is rated IPX7 water-resistant that allows users to wash the brush with water.

Xiaomi claims that the plastic brush head also makes user-friendly. The brush uses DuPont TyneX StaClean bristles that claims to clear debris as well as plaque from in between the teeth.

According to Xiaomi, the magnetic levitation sonic motor that produces 31,000 vibrations in a minute cleans teeth effectively, India Today reported.

There are two brushing modes available for the user – Dual-Pro Brush mode for personal preferences and an EquiClean Auto Timer. Auto Timer pauses for 30 seconds after every 2 minutes to let users shift sides.

Xiaomi further claims that the electric brush can function up to 25 days on a single charge. After 25 days, users need to use a USB-C charging adapter with an output rating of 5W. Xiaomi incorporates three coloured rings to help differentiate brushes.

The company said that a single brush head will last for up to four months on continuous usage. Users can buy new brush heads for the toothbrush on its website. Xiaomi offers a warranty of one year on manufacturing defects, the India Today report added.