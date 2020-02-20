Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Xiaomi, a China-based electric company, has launched its much-awaited electric tooth-brush – Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 and is available under the Mi crowdfunding program. With this, Xiaomi takes its first step into the smart home ecosystem.
Xiaomi intends to get funds for 1000 units so that it can commence deliveries to retail outlets from March 10. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 has been priced at ₹1,299, India Today reported.
The Indian version of the electric toothbrush does not have smart features like oral hygiene data or app connectivity, unlike the model Xiaomi sells in Spain. However, T300 will have features that users may find in other electric toothbrushes. The brush has a classic minimalist design and is available only in white colour.
The toothbrush is rated IPX7 water-resistant that allows users to wash the brush with water.
Xiaomi claims that the plastic brush head also makes user-friendly. The brush uses DuPont TyneX StaClean bristles that claims to clear debris as well as plaque from in between the teeth.
According to Xiaomi, the magnetic levitation sonic motor that produces 31,000 vibrations in a minute cleans teeth effectively, India Today reported.
There are two brushing modes available for the user – Dual-Pro Brush mode for personal preferences and an EquiClean Auto Timer. Auto Timer pauses for 30 seconds after every 2 minutes to let users shift sides.
Xiaomi further claims that the electric brush can function up to 25 days on a single charge. After 25 days, users need to use a USB-C charging adapter with an output rating of 5W. Xiaomi incorporates three coloured rings to help differentiate brushes.
The company said that a single brush head will last for up to four months on continuous usage. Users can buy new brush heads for the toothbrush on its website. Xiaomi offers a warranty of one year on manufacturing defects, the India Today report added.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...