Xoriant (a ChrysCapital company), has announced the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sukamal Banerjee was the Corporate Vice President of HCLTech. During his twenty-seven-year career with HCLTech, he held several leadership roles. He ran a P&L of over $1.5 billion across digital and engineering services, where he oversaw global operations, leading a team of over 20,000 engineers across 30 countries, said the company.

“On behalf of ChrysCapital and everyone at Xoriant, I am delighted to welcome Sukamal as the CEO of the company. Sukamal comes with a proven experience of driving growth, deep strategic thinking, strong operational expertise, exceptional leadership track record, and will lead Xoriant in its next phase of growth,” said Sanjay Jalona, Chairman of the Board, Xoriant.

Banerjee also led the company’s transformation agenda, conceptualising, and driving several strategic programs, including incubating and leading the IoT WoRKS business unit globally. He holds a bachelors in mechanical engineering and MBA in finance and strategy.

Sukamal Banerjee said, “I am honoured to lead Xoriant, an exceptional company with deep software engineering DNA, driving innovation for reputed clientele. I look forward to working with the impressive senior leadership team of Xoriant; our talented employees; Sanjay and the board. I am confident that collectively a new chapter of growth, value, and differentiation will be created for our clients, partners, and employees”.

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia.