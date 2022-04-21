XPay.Life to hire 150 employees; to deploy 300 mobile kiosks for banks, utilities

Xpay.Life, a digital payment solutions company, is planning to hire 150 employees in the next few months, taking the total to 250.

The Bengaluru-based fintech company offers banks and utility service firms a variety of payment solutions, helping them to reach out their customers in remote areas.

The firm has so far provided about 100 mobile kiosks to cooperative banks and regional rural banks. “We are planning to introduce 200-300 vans in this financial year,” Rohit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Xpay.Life, has said.

“They act as an extension of the bank, offering a variety of payment options to its customers. The operational costs are low as the vans use solar power to take care of the financial transactions,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the service providers can send the vans to a particular locations on select days enabling customers to make payments and withdraw cash. “They can also use it for pay bills of other service providers, including power, DTH and LPG dealers,” he said.

The bootstrapped company has invested about ₹22 crore so far.

Deepak Ananth, Chief Operating Officer of Xpay.Life said that the company saw good opportunities for its services in States like Orissa, Jharkhand and Bihar.