Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, has opened a Recruitment Delivery Centre (RDC) in Hyderabad. This RDC will service Xpheno’s specialist staffing and executive search businesses in Hyderabad and the rest of India.

“Xpheno’s decision to set up its Recruitment Delivery Centre in Hyderabad will strengthen the staffing ecosystem,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Telangana, said.

After formally inaugurating the centre, he released ‘T+ve: Building and Sustaining a Talent Positive Telangana - an Xpheno Workforce Research Report.

According to Kamal Karanth, Co-founder of Xpheno, MNCs are looking at aspects like skills, speed, scale and price while setting up their tech centres in India.

“Hyderabad has become a winning proposition on all these parameters and we have taken a decision to set up the 150-seater Recruitment Delivery Center here in Hyderabad,” Karanth added.

“We aim to become a reliable talent partner for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Telangana, which emerged as a key hub for GCCs,” Satish Manne, Partner and Head of operations at Xpheno Hyderabad, said.

“Xpheno’s RDC will offer specialist talent sourcing, leadership hiring, talent deployment, and talent management. Programmes that deal with culture and value orientation for India-bound enterprises will be a part of these offerings as well,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

