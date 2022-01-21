Yatra.com to start Technology Innovation Hub in Kochi

Yatra.com, an online travel company, will set up a Technology Innovation Hub in Kochi. This will be the third technology development centre of Yatra in India. Yatra already has development centres in Gurgaon and Bangalore.

“We see a positive trend in the travel business and are optimistic about the growth of both domestic and international travel as the world gets used to the new normal,” said Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO of Yatra Online Pvt Ltd.

“We are committed to being the leader in travel technology and are continuously investing in creating tomorrow’s travel platform. We find Kochi as the strategic location to start our Technology Innovation Hub, considering the availability of talent,” added Manish Amin, Co-founder and CIO.

Yatra has been expanding its technology division recently, adding engineering talent at all levels. Akhil Gupta, SVP, Technology, who joined from one of the leading American Retail companies, is driving the platform modernization efforts at Yatra.

Sreeja Ramachandran, Senior Director, heading the Kochi Innovation Hub, is planning to add a mix of fresh graduates and experienced software development professionals to the new team. “We are looking at adding 30 members to our team to start with, including Software Engineers, Engineering Managers, Product Managers, QA Automation Engineers etc”.

The recruitment activities are in full swing, the new office at the Kochi Infopark area will be functional in the coming months. The company is in the recruitment process and solicit jobs applications on KochiJobs@yatra.com who prefer to work from Kochi.