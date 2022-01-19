YouTube announces decision to reduce its YouTube Originals slate

YouTube has announced its decision to significantly cut back on YouTube originals

The decision has been taken in light of Susanne Daniels, creator of YouTube originals leaving YouTube. Another contributing factor to the decision is YouTube’s focus on other creator-focused initiatives such as Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming, according to a statement posted to Twitter by Chief business officer for YouTube Robert Kyncl.

Moving forward, the Google-owned video platform will only be funding programs that are part of its Black Voices Fund and YouTube Kids fund, Kyncl said.

Black Voices Fund is a program created by the platform in 2020 with a $100 million commitment to “amplify” Black creators on the platform.

“We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved with those shows should expect to hear from us directly in the coming days,” Kyncl said.

YouTube originals was created in 2016, by Daniels, an industry veteran. It was dedicated to new programming with the platform’s creators.

“As Global Head of Originals, Susanne and her team created an international slate of award-winning programs collectively amassing billions of views, shining a light on incredible creators, important social topics, and introducing YouTube to new audiences. In short, YTO played an integral role in growing the YouTube creator economy,” the statement read.

Currently, there are over 2 million creators in the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years.

“However, with rapid growth comes new opportunities and now our investments can make a greater impact on even more creators when applied towards other initiatives, like our Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming to name a few,” Kyncl said.

“Separately, Susanne has decided to leave YouTube and her last day will be March 1. I want to thank her for her vision, creativity and leadership,” Kyncl said.

“Together, these factors contributed to our decision to reduce our YouTube Originals slate,” Kyncl announced. “I want to thank you, the creators, for partnering with us to create innovative and inspirational stories and look forward to growing your business on YouTube and beyond.”