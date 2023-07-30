After testing the feature for the past several months, YouTube has announced the launch of multiview feature for YouTube TV and Primetime Channels, starting with WNBA games. Users who subscribe to the WNBA Primetime Channel will see ‘recommended multiviews’ in the home tab and watch next recommendations. They can view up to four streams on a single screen.

The functionality is currently available on YouTube TV app for smart TVs and streaming media players such as Chromecast or Fire TV Stick.

The feature was primarily aimed at sports enthusiasts, which is now expanded to non-sports content. However, the functionality is currently restricted to some pre-set live channels.

Users can enable multiview streams from the ‘top picks for you’ shelf on the YouTube homepage. At present, subscribers have to choose from pre-selected multiview screens. The video streaming platform will soon allow individuals to customise their streams.