NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is revamping its websites, adding its first on-demand streaming service and upgrading the NASA app. The beta site is open for early access.

Jeff Seaton, Chief Information Officer at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, said, “NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernising our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure.”

The space agency added that it will launch a new streaming platform called NASA+ and upgrade the NASA app later this year. According to the statement, the service, ad-free, and zero cost, will provide users with access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views of NASA’s missions through collections of original video series.

NASA+ will be available on iOS and Android; on streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and the web across desktop and mobile devices.

Marc Etkind, Associate Administrator, Office of Communications, NASA, said, “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”