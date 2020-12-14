YouTube India announces top creators, videos of 2020

YouTube India on Monday announced the top creators and videos on the platform this year.

“2020 will go down in history, for turning out to be the exact opposite of the pithy symmetry it promised,” Google said in a blog post.

“The YouTube creator community stepped in to answer the questions on all our minds — from haircuts to workouts to crisis cooking ideas to cultivating hobbies from scratch (gardening, anyone?) — helping with much-needed catharsis and a sense of being together, even when socially distanced,” it said.

The top creators on the Google-owned video platform in India this year were CarryMinati, Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Jkk Entertainment and Ashish Chanchlani vines. Creators Round2hell, Technical Guruji, CookingShooking Hindi, Desi Gamers and The MriDul also made it to the top 10 list.

CarryMinati, Total Gaming and Techno Gamerz also topped YouTube India’s list of top breakout creators of the year. Techno Gamerz, Desi Gamers and The MriDul rounded out the top five breakout creators of the year.

The top 10 list also included creators such as Lokesh Gamer, Mythpat, Khan GS Research Centre, AiSh and Helping Gamer.

YouTube also revealed the list of top ten trending videos and music videos of the year.

Here are the top trending videos of 2020 in India:

CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End

Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | “छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला “ Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video

Make Joke Of - Make Joke of || MJO || - The Lockdown

TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1

Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | चॉकलेट केक बनाए 3 चीजो से|

ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu

Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H

Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani

BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 |

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Top music videos in India in 2020:

Sony Music India - Badshah - Genda Phool | Jacqueline Fernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020

DIL Music - Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020

Aditya Music - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik

Sony Music India - Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020

T-Series - Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B, Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu

Desi Music Factory - GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg | Latest Hindi Song 2020

Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Aditya Music Telugu - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S

T-Series - Full Song: Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B

T-Series - B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar