YouTube India announces top creators, videos of 2020

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
YouTube India on Monday announced the top creators and videos on the platform this year.
“2020 will go down in history, for turning out to be the exact opposite of the pithy symmetry it promised,” Google said in a blog post.
“The YouTube creator community stepped in to answer the questions on all our minds — from haircuts to workouts to crisis cooking ideas to cultivating hobbies from scratch (gardening, anyone?) — helping with much-needed catharsis and a sense of being together, even when socially distanced,” it said.
The top creators on the Google-owned video platform in India this year were CarryMinati, Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Jkk Entertainment and Ashish Chanchlani vines. Creators Round2hell, Technical Guruji, CookingShooking Hindi, Desi Gamers and The MriDul also made it to the top 10 list.
CarryMinati, Total Gaming and Techno Gamerz also topped YouTube India’s list of top breakout creators of the year. Techno Gamerz, Desi Gamers and The MriDul rounded out the top five breakout creators of the year.
The top 10 list also included creators such as Lokesh Gamer, Mythpat, Khan GS Research Centre, AiSh and Helping Gamer.
YouTube also revealed the list of top ten trending videos and music videos of the year.
Here are the top trending videos of 2020 in India:
CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End
Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | “छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला “ Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video
Make Joke Of - Make Joke of || MJO || - The Lockdown
TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1
Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | चॉकलेट केक बनाए 3 चीजो से|
ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu
Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H
Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani
BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 |
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Top music videos in India in 2020:
Sony Music India - Badshah - Genda Phool | Jacqueline Fernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020
DIL Music - Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020
Aditya Music - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik
Sony Music India - Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020
T-Series - Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B, Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu
Desi Music Factory - GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg | Latest Hindi Song 2020
Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Aditya Music Telugu - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S
T-Series - Full Song: Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B
T-Series - B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...