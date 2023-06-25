YouTube is testing an AI-powered tool for creators to dub videos into other languages automatically. The streaming platform has teamed up with an Aloud dubbing service for the experiment.

Aloud is currently available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and will add more languages in the future.

YouTube earlier this year announced support for multi-language audio tracks that allow creators to add dubbing to their new and existing videos. TechCrunch reported that creators dubbed over ten thousand videos in over seventy languages as of June 2023.

Google first introduced Aloud in 2022 for creators to review and edit transcription before Aloud generates the dub.

YouTube that tests the tool with hundreds of creators will soon open the tool to all creators.