Ogilvy Mumbai won the first Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions 2023 under the Creative Effectiveness category. The agency and Cadbury Celebrations worked together to lend a helping hand to small businesses struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic with last year’s Not A Cadbury Ad.

Cadbury’s Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad campaign that deployed AI in the advertisement gained recognition.

Congratulations to @Ogilvy, Mumbai | Grand Prix winners in the Creative Effectiveness Lions for 'Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad'.

Ogilvy India’s chief creative officers Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rahadhyaksha, and Sukesh Nayak, said, “We are overjoyed and humbled to be given the Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness for ‘SRK-My-Ad’

According to a report by WARC (World Advertising Research Center), a campaign has to win an award for creativity at the Cannes Festival the previous year and then prove that the work led to commercial success.

It further said that the campaign deployed AI in a limited manner. The report quoted Tahaab Rais of FP7 Dubai, a jury member at the Cannes Lions 2023, saying that it was a good example of responsible AI, and an instance of the tight control that is necessary when deploying the technology.

Jury president Devika Bulchandani, CEO of Ogilvy Global, thanked her jurors and stated the jury retained a broad definition of effectiveness in the judging process and also looked at the economic value.

The WARC reported that jury president Bulchandani said, “It had an ecosystem economic value because it did bring in small business into it and had a cultural impact.”

