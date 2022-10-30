YouTube tweaked the way how videos would show up on the platform. YouTube redesigned the platform in a way where video content will be split into three different tabs — Long-form, YouTube Shorts, and Live videos (past, current, and upcoming livestreams).

you heard correctly 📢 we're beginning to roll out Videos, Shorts, and Live tabs so you can easily explore these different kinds of content on YouTube



more info here: https://t.co/BaXQnQVUcRhttps://t.co/8XCdpr7HAH — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 27, 2022

The latest YouTube redesign is based on user feedback. In an announcement, YouTube stated that the company heard viewers’ wish to navigate contents that they are most interested in.

From now, YouTube Shorts and Live streams will no longer appear in the main Videos tab on the channel page. YouTube will now redirect users, who scroll down often on Shorts, to more short-form videos. When users are watching YouTube Shorts in the Shorts feed on the app and navigate to the creator’s channel, they will be redirected to a new Shorts tab to watch even more Shorts content.

YouTube also made another major change, where YouTube handles will appear in the @username format. These usernames will now allow creators to identify their channel and interact with their viewers across the platform and contents.