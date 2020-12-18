Info-tech

YouTube releases its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

YouTube’s top regional language ads for July-December included an ad by Amul in Tamil

YouTube on Friday released its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard, listing the top ten most-watched regional language advertisements on its platform.

The list includes the top 10 most-watched ads spanning the second half of 2020 encompassing advertising in six regional Indian languages. The list has been announced keeping in mind the increasing preference for regional content, the Google-owned video platform said.

Sapna Chadha, Senior Director of Marketing for SEA & India, Google, said, “Today, 1 out 3 Indians consumes online video. What’s heartening to see is that brands are being agile, and creating marketing assets especially to reach users in different languages. This first regional leaderboard is a sign for the times, and consumers can expect more memorable language advertising in 2021 on YouTube.”

YouTube’s top regional language ads for July-December included an ad by Amul in Tamil, followed by the Malayalam ad ‘#MassEntri with Entri App!’ by Entri App and an ad in Bengali by Goodknight.

The list also included ads in Marathi, Kannada and Telugu by brands such as BYJU’s, PNG Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Regional ads by Kalyan Jewellers, Flipkart, Cadbury Celebrations and Colgate India were also featured on the list.

The platform earlier this month had also released the list of top creators and videos on the platform in India in 2020.

Published on December 18, 2020
language
advertising
YouTube
