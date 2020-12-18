YouTube releases its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard in India

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
YouTube on Friday released its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard, listing the top ten most-watched regional language advertisements on its platform.
The list includes the top 10 most-watched ads spanning the second half of 2020 encompassing advertising in six regional Indian languages. The list has been announced keeping in mind the increasing preference for regional content, the Google-owned video platform said.
Sapna Chadha, Senior Director of Marketing for SEA & India, Google, said, “Today, 1 out 3 Indians consumes online video. What’s heartening to see is that brands are being agile, and creating marketing assets especially to reach users in different languages. This first regional leaderboard is a sign for the times, and consumers can expect more memorable language advertising in 2021 on YouTube.”
Also read: YouTube India announces top creators, videos of 2020
YouTube’s top regional language ads for July-December included an ad by Amul in Tamil, followed by the Malayalam ad ‘#MassEntri with Entri App!’ by Entri App and an ad in Bengali by Goodknight.
The list also included ads in Marathi, Kannada and Telugu by brands such as BYJU’s, PNG Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.
Regional ads by Kalyan Jewellers, Flipkart, Cadbury Celebrations and Colgate India were also featured on the list.
The platform earlier this month had also released the list of top creators and videos on the platform in India in 2020.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...