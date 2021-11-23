Yuvraj Singh, Karan Johar among Indian investors in Carl Pei's consumer tech firm Nothing

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
A host of celebrities, including film producer and director Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, are among the list of investors in London-based consumer technology company Nothing, the company announced.
The company, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in October, had announced the completion of a Series A extension of $50 million from strategic and private investors.
The latest funding will be used for R&D in preparation for Nothing’s entry into new product categories as part of its tech ecosystem, it had said.
While the company did not comment on the full list of investors in October, it shared details on some of the strategic and private investors from India who had invested in the company on Tuesday.
“ We are excited to reveal the names of some of the strategic and private investors who have joined us on our Nothing journey from India. This also includes digital content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia and Bollywood and independent music composer and singer Jasleen Royal.”
Manu Sharma, V-P and General Manager of Nothing India, said, “The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space.”
Also read: Nothing raises $50 million funding, partners with Qualcomm
“We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision and mission. In 2021, we successfully launched one of the most anticipated tech products of the year, Nothing ear (1) and we assure you, this is just the beginning,” added Sharma.
The company, in October, had also announced its new collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Nothing will leverage Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform to power future tech products, it had said.
In February, the company had raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures) leading to an overall fundraising of $22 million.
Pei had previously raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. The venture is also backed by Indian entrepreneur and founder of CRED, Kunal Shah.
