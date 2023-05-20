ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based product engineering and solutions company, will set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) with a focus on artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) driven products for the travel and hospitality, fintech, and retail sectors.

The CoE will start off with 500 employees. They will double the headcount within one year of starting its operations in Hyderabad, according to a top IT Ministry official.

This decision was announced following a meeting between the leadership team of ZapCom, led by its Founder and CEO Kishore Pallamreddy, with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in Washington DC on Friday.

ECLAT ties up with 3M

Meanwhile, 3M Health Information Systems (HIS), a healthcare transformation services company and ECLAT Health Solutions, have signed an agreement, allowing ECLAT to provide medical coding and clinical documentation services to 3M customers.

To deliver the services, ECLAT will set up a dedicated operations centre in Karimnagar, Telangana, employing about 100 people in the near term with a potential to grow to 200 people.

The announcement was made after the leadership team of 3M and ECLAT Health Solutions met with Rama Rao in the US city.

“For nearly 40 years, 3M HIS has developed and refined health care classification and payment methodologies to help 18 nations increase access to quality care, control costs, and analyse reliable performance metrics,” an IT Ministry statement said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit