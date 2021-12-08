Info-tech

Zen Tech arm bags ₹61 cr order from Defence PSU

December 08, 2021

Unistring Tech Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zen Technologies Limited, has bagged an order worth ₹61 crore from a public sector undertaking in the Defence sector.

“It achieved this order by ensuring laser-like focus on developing electronic warfare and counter-drone technologies,” Zen Technologies has said in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Zen Technologies provides Defence training solutions, drones and anti-drones solutions. It is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology-based Defence training systems.

