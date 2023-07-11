Zen Technologies Ltd, a provider of military training and anti-drone solutions, has bagged a $41.50 million (about ₹340 crore) order from abroad.

The company received an order worth ₹160-crore last week from the Government of India. The contract comes under the government’s Indigenous Design and Development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60 per cent indigenous content.

“With three decades of IP-based Design & Development experience, we stand to benefit from such initiatives,” Zen Tech said in a statement.

The shares of the Hyderabad-based company are trading at ₹4,75.60, gaining 12 per cent on Tuesday.