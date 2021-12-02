Info-tech

ZenQ to host testing hackathon on Dec 4, 5

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 02, 2021

The participants will be asked to test various apps during the 36-hour window that span across different time zones

ZenQ, a software testing solutions and quality assurance provider, will organise a two-day virtual testing hackathon on December 4 and 5.

ZenQ has tied up with The Test Tribe, a testing professionals community, to conduct the hackathon with an aim to bring together all software testers on a common platform and engage in bug-hunt activity.

The participants will be asked to test various apps during the 36-hour window that span across different time zones.

“An individual tester or a team of two testers can take part in the hackathon,” a press release said.

The winners will walk away with an aggregate prize money of ₹3 lakh.

