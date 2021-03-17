Zoho plans hub-and-spoke office model

Zoho, the US-based technology company with international headquarters in Chennai, on Wednesday completed 25 years in business. It has now drawn a detailed business plan for the next 25 years with the future path to be ‘transnational localism and self-reliant regional economies.’

In India, Zoho will open more satellite offices (20-30 seaters) in rural and non-urban areas across India, says a company press release.

“Zoho has been built on values and convictions. We do not measure our success in numbers, but the impact we have had on our employees, their families, customers, industry, ecosystem and the local communities,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoho Corp. “This company’s history is essentially powered by R&D and with committed people,” he said in the company’s blog.

“Our purpose has been to create opportunities for those who don’t have them, build compelling products for our customers, and serve geographical locations that have not been served before. We want to continue being a catalyst for change, inspiring others and emerging as a top technology leader, all the while serving those whom we impact more broadly and deeply,” Vembu said in the release.

Incorporated in 1996, Zoho has diversified, with three brands serving different markets, starting with IoT platform (under WebNMS), enterprise IT management (under ManageEngine) and cloud platform and applications (under Zoho).

Path forward

On ‘transnational localism’, Zoho said its growth will be rooted in closely working with and serving the local communities around the world, while staying connected through shared knowledge and culture.

Zoho will follow a hub-and-spoke office model, moving towards a decentralised and globally distributed workforce. In such a remote and hybrid work model, every business app becomes a collaboration app. It will invest in messaging and A/V technologies, the release said.

India plans

Zoho plans to open more satellite offices (20-30 seaters) in rural and non-urban areas across India. Continuing its endeavours on rural revival, it will undertake infrastructure projects in villages where it has opened offices and invest in long-term R&D projects aimed at building capabilities and know-how. It will also expand and develop its school in Tenkasi to educate local children in their local language and contribute to serving local communities through various initiatives. Similar projects will be undertaken in other rural and non-urban areas.

The company will continue to build and expand its product portfolio across its brands from India to serve the global market, the release said.

Zoho offers over 50 apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools.

More than 60 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. The privately-held and profitable company has over 9,000 employees.