Zoho founder among Padma awardees

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry on Monday released the list of Padma Awards. Among the Padma Vibhushan awardees are former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (posthumous); Belle Monappa Hegde, archaeologist BB Lal and Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumous).

Industrialists conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Ltd); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company); P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho). Among the 10 political leaders awarded Padma Bhushan are late Ramvilas Paswan, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, late Keshubhai Patel and former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.