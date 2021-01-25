News

Zoho founder among Padma awardees

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Zoho Corp CEO Sridhar Vembu   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry on Monday released the list of Padma Awards. Among the Padma Vibhushan awardees are former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (posthumous); Belle Monappa Hegde, archaeologist BB Lal and Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumous).

Click here to read the full list of awardees

Industrialists conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Ltd); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company); P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho). Among the 10 political leaders awarded Padma Bhushan are late Ramvilas Paswan, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, late Keshubhai Patel and former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Rajnikant Devidas Shroff

 

This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

B M Hegde

 

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 25, 2021
government
award and honour
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.