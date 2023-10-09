Chennai/US-based technology company Zoho clocked 37 per cent growth in India in 2022, with the region being the third-largest market and the fastest-growing one, even as the slowdown globally continues to persist, said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder of Zoho Corp.

Vembu was speaking on the sidelines of Zoholics India, the company’s annual user conference in Bengaluru. Zoho’s growth in India is driven by its diverse portfolio of products and suites that are seeing increased upmarket as well as mass-market adoption.

The top products driving the growth are Zoho One, Zoho CX suite (CRM and CRM Plus), Zoho People, Zoho Books, and Zoho Workplace. The industries witnessing the adoption of Zoho in the country are IT Hardware, BFSI, manufacturing, education, and retail.

Zoho has also grown its partner network in India by 30 per cent year-over-year. To support its rising upmarket growth in India, the company has opened sales offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, and also expanded its SI partner network, said the company.

The company also launched Cliq Rooms, a smart conference rooms solution, and announced new updates to Zoho Cliq, its communication and collaboration platform, that will enable it to further boost its upmarket momentum. Zoho Cliq is one of the most used apps in Zoho One. As Cliq is maturing as a platform, it has seen a 30 per cent increase in user migration from Slack and MS Teams in 2022, Vembu noted.

Live translation

For a distributed workforce, Cliq offers a customizable interface that can be changed to different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada (with more languages coming soon), improving accessibility. Live translation is provided for various Indian as well as international languages that helps users interact with internal and external users from other regions.

Vembu also said that the company is investing heavily in R&D to build GPUs, as at present only NVIDIA is the prominent player, and pricing and wait time for the supply are an issue.