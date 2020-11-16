Zoom adds new features for healthcare customers

Zoom Video Communications on Monday announced enhanced features for its healthcare customers.

Zoom has given video conferencing services to providers, hospital administrators, and health systems, from conducting virtual doctors’ visits to connecting medical communities through its Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the company said.

It is now adding more HIPAA-compliant features and products including Zoom Chat, cloud recording for clinical applications, and Zoom Phone under Zoom’s updated business associate agreement (BAA) for healthcare organisations.

Healthcare organisations will be now able to enable “Zoom Phone, Zoom cloud VoIP phone solution featuring secure HD voice, call forwarding, recording, and delegation and voicemail transcription. They will also be able to record Zoom sessions to the cloud and access patient health information and reporting securely on the administrator dashboard.”

“Additionally, administrators have the flexibility to turn these settings on and off at the organization level depending on specific policies. This allows you to give employees what they need when they need it, without worrying about granting access to unnecessary features,” Zoom said.

The video conferencing platform will also add various safeguards to endure data security. Data in motion will be encrypted at the application layer using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Zoom’s advanced chat encryption will allow only the intended recipient to read the secured message

Other security features control over session attendee admittance with individual or group entry, Waiting Rooms, required meeting passcodes, and locked room functionality.