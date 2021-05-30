Zoom adds two new features on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Zoom, the video conferencing platform has added two new features on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models.
The new features include support for Apple’s Center Stage and expanded Gallery View.
Zoom has introduced support for Center Stage on the latest iPads.
Center Stage is new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The feature uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep users in frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call. It can also recognise when other participants join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.
“With support for Center Stage, users can participate more naturally in Zoom video calls. They do not have to worry whether they’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom,” the company said in an official release.
Zoom users will have an option to use the feature during a Zoom video on the latest iPad Pro.
Apple has further clarified that the that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.
Center Stage support is currently only available on Zoom 5.6.6 or later on the 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro.
Zoom has also expanded Gallery View across all iPad models.
Users on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro however can see even more of their fellow meeting participants.
Compared to previous iPad models that can display up to 25 video tiles in Gallery View, users on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will now be able to see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode).
“Many iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View, and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device,” it said.
Users can pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in or out to bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad.
The ability to see 48 tiles in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.
The new features will be available with Zoom 5.6.6 on the App Store..
