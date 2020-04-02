Zoom announces 90-day freeze on feature updates to focus on privacy and security

As Zoom witnesses a considerable boom in usage, the platform is increasingly facing multiple privacy and data security issues.

Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan on Tuesday said that the video-conferencing platform will now be focusing all its resources on tackling the “safety, and privacy issues” on its platform for the next 90 days as part of an extensive plan to better the platform’s security.

Yuan in a detailed blog post, had said that the platform had been unprepared for this surge in usage.

“As of the end of December last year, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million. In March this year, we reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid.” Yuan said.

“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations. For that, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it,” he further said.

From hackers harassing Zoom users in what has been dubbed as “Zoombombing,” to the platform sending user data to Facebook without their knowledge, Zoom has faced immense criticism fro musers and data right activists. The platform had also recently been sued in California for the Facebook SDK issue. The lawsuit had come after a website - Motherboard had reported that Zoom had been collecting personal data of the user as they logged on to the app and had been sharing data with Facebook irrespective of whether the user had a Facebook account or not.

Zoom had later removed the code that enabled it to do so. It ad also updated its privacy policy “to be more clear and transparent” around the data that it collects and how it was used.

The platform will also is in the process of preparing a transparency report that “details information related to requests for data, records, or content,” Yuan said.

It will further enhance its current bug bounty program to improve the app. Yuan also announced that he would be hosting a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10 am PT to provide privacy and security updates to the Zoom users.