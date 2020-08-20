Zoom is coming to smart displays from Amazon, Facebook and Google later this year

Zoom at home on your smart display as part of our Zoom for Home program.

Zoom is expanding its services to a variety of smart display devices later this year, the company said in an announcement.

“We’re excited to support some of the most widely used smart displays, including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max, so you can connect by video to colleagues, family, and friends with ease,” Zoom said in an official blog post.

The expansion is part of its Zoom for Home program targeting remote workers. The video conferencing platform will bring one-touch “join meeting” features to Zoom meetings with Zoom on Portal from Facebook. It will be available for Portal in select regions starting September.

With Zoom on Echo Show, users will be able to join meetings through Amazon’s AI voice assistant Alexa by simply saying, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting.” Alexa will also be able to start a scheduled meeting hands-free for users who have linked their calendar in the Alexa app. Zoom will be rolling out to Amazon Echo Show devices in the U.S by late fall.

The feature also works with Google’s voice assistant in terms of Zoom on Google Nest Hub Max. Users can join a meeting by saying “Hey Google, join my Zoom meeting.” Zoom will be rolling out to Nest Hub Max later this year.

Last month, Zoom had launched Zoom for Home, a new category of software experiences and hardware devices for remote working.

“After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers,” Eric S Yuan, CEO, Zoom had said.