Zoom sharing user data with Facebook even if they don’t have FB accounts: Report

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
Video-conferencing app Zoom is reportedly sharing user data with Facebook irrespective of whether the user has a Facebook account, according to an analysis by tech website Motherboard.
The Zoom app, which has gained popularity recently as more people have been pushed to work from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is sending some analytics data to Facebook even if the user doesn’t have a Facebook account, the report said.
According to the analysis, many apps use Facebook's software development kits (SDK) to include certain features within their app. Using Facebook’s SDK allows the app to share user data with the company.
As a user downloads and opens the Zoom apps, it connects the app to Facebook's Graph API. The app then notifies Facebook about user activity, including when a user opens the app, the user’s device details, including model, the time zone and location, along with the network carrier they are using.
It also shares a unique advertiser identifier created by the user's device. This identifier can be used by companies to target consumers with advertisements, according to the report.
However, according to Motherboard, Zoom users may not be aware that their data is being shared with Facebook.
Will Strafach, an iOS researcher and founder of a privacy app, Guardian, confirmed the report's findings, Gadgets360 reported.
Zoom’s’privacy policy has no mention of these findings. However, the policy states that Zoom may collect a user's Facebook profile information when they use Facebook to log in to the app.
Facebook requires developers to be transparent about sending data to Facebook. According to Facebook’s privacy policy, any developer using its SDK must provide sufficient information to users about customer data collection, sharing and usage.
This may prove to be a potential breach of user privacy, apart from other privacy issues earlier laid out by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Zoom did not respond to Motherboard’s request for comment.
.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
On March 28, AD 193, Roman Emperor Pertinax was assassinated by his Praetorian Guards and his throne was ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...