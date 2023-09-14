ACC Limited’s shares were up by 0.47 per cent after the company announced the commencement of commercial clinker production at its Ametha Integrated Cement Plant, situated in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Ametha Integrated Cement Plant boasts a clinker capacity of 3.3 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) along with a cement capacity of 1 MTPA. This greenfield project is poised to facilitate the most cost-effective production of clinker and cement, augmenting ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and bolstering the Company’s profitability and market share.

Positioned in Madhya Pradesh, the Ametha plant offers a logistical advantage, bolstering ACC’s capacity to serve crucial markets with greater efficiency. This ESG-compliant facility exemplifies ACC’s dedication to environmental responsibility, incorporating a Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity of 16.3 MW and demonstrating potential for up to 15 per cent of Alternative Fuel Resources (AFR).

The shares were up by 0.47 per cent to Rs. 2072.45 at 9.36 a.m. on the BSE.