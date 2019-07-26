Markets

Affle raises ₹206 crore from anchors

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

 

Affle (India) on Friday raised about ₹206.5 crore by selling shares to institutional investors as part of its anchor book allocation. The company has allotted 27.72 lakh equity shares at ₹745 a share to 15 anchor investors.

Among them are Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment, Franklin Templeton Investment, Eastspring Investments, Malabar India Fund, Goldman Sachs, Reliance MF, L&T MF, AB Mutual Fund and BNP Paribas.

Affle (India), the Indian unit of Microsoft-backed Affle Holdings, is planning to raise up to ₹459 crore through an IPO that will open for subscription on Monday.

initial public offering
