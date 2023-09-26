Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.5 per cent after the company formalised a partnership with the Gujarat government through the signing of three memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

These agreements pertain to afforestation efforts covering a total land area of 150 hectares, with each parcel comprising 50 hectares located in the Narmada, Tapi, and Surat districts. This initiative aligns with the State government’s Green Belt Development Drive, targeting the plantation and maintenance of various tree species.

Also read: MCA extends virtual AGM and EGM facility until September 2024

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “This will help offset our carbon emissions and further contribute to our goal of achieving energy net zero by 2027. We will be able to plant over 1,66,000 trees on these barren lands. The partnership will support efforts to identify innovative methods for sustainable land management and afforestation. We are committed to minimizing our carbon footprint and maximizing the positive impact of our business.”

The partnership signifies a joint commitment to exploring innovative approaches to sustainable land management and afforestation, per the company.

The shares were up by 0.5 per cent to ₹884 at 1 pm on the BSE.