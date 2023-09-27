Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited’s shares were up by 1 per cent after the company announced that its subsidiary Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited acquired a partially built hospital in Sonarpur, Kolkata, with a total capacity of 325 beds as part of an asset sale. The hospital’s first phase, featuring 225 beds over 1.75 lakh square feet, is slated for commissioning within the next 12 months.

In the next three years, Apollo plans to further augment its capacity in the East by adding another 700 beds, bringing the total bed count in the eastern region to 2500.

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo said, “For over 20 years, consumers in Kolkata and the North-East have trusted Apollo as their care provider of choice due to our unique combination of cutting-edge technology, exceptional clinical talent, and compassionate service. The addition of this new facility is part of our planned capacity expansion across the country and will allow us to serve even more people in the region.”

The shares were up by 1 per cent to ₹5097 at 12 p.m. on the BSE.

